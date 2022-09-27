Tyrrell County Board of Education hires new superintendent

Dr. Karen Roseboro selected as new Tyrrell County superintendent
Dr. Karen Roseboro selected as new Tyrrell County superintendent
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Tyrrell County Board of Education has hired Dr. Karen Roseboro as the next superintendent of the Tyrrell County Schools. She will begin her new job on October 17.

Dr. Roseboro currently serves as the Chief of Choice and Magnet Schools for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Prior to her current role, Dr.Roseboro served as Area Superintendent of School Turnaround in WS/FCS from 2016-2021.

Dr. Roseboro has also been an elementary school principal, assistant principal, and teacher at the middle and high school levels.

Dr. Roseboro received her bachelor’s degree in History from East Carolina University. She went on to earn a master’s degree in Education Administration from Gardner Webb University and a doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Wingate University.

Dr. Roseboro said, “I want to thank the Board of Education of Tyrrell County Schools for selecting me as their next Superintendent. I am appreciative of the board’s confidence in me. It is such a privilege and an honor to be selected to serve the students, staff, families, and community stakeholders. I was attracted to Tyrrell County schools because of their diverse student demographics, location, and district size. Additionally, my family is excited to become members of the Tyrrell county community and reconnect with friends that live in Eastern North Carolina. My goal is to continue to build upon the great work that is occurring in Tyrrell County schools. I aim to ensure a positive work culture for all that serve the district, improve student outcomes, and work collaboratively with families to ensure that Tyrrell County is the brightest star in the East!”

Dr. Roseboro replaces Oliver Holley who submitted his resignation back in February that took effect this past June.

