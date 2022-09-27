Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, ENC expert explains

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, in light of that, one Eastern North Carolina doctor explained the disease and what to look out for.

Dr. Almond Drake with ECU Health and the Brody School of Medicine said thyroid cancer starts in the thyroid gland which makes hormones that help regulate your metabolism, heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature.

Experts say the disease can occur at any age, but the risk peaks earlier for women who are in their 40′s or 50′s while men are usually diagnosed in their 60′s or 70′s.

A lump in the neck, swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, trouble breathing, and a constant cough are just a few symptoms. Drake encourages people with symptoms to schedule a doctor’s visit.

Drake explained people who have a first-degree relative with thyroid cancer or those who have been exposed to an increased amount of radiation are at a greater risk of developing it.

