Swimming advisory issued for sound-side site in Dare County

North Carolina Marine Fisheries
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted today at a sound-side site in Dare County after not meeting water quality standards.

The advisory is for an area at the Colington Harbour swim beach at the end of Colington Drive in Kill Devil Hills.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the running state and federal average for a bacteria called enterococci is 35 per 100 milliliters of water. Colington Harbour had 37 enterococci per 100 milliliters in five different tests over 30 days.

State officials say the bacteria isn’t itself dangerous, but its presence in high amounts could mean that other disease-causing bacteria are in the water. People swimming in higher concentrations of enterococci are at risk of skin infections or gastrointestinal illnesses.

This advisory is not a beach closing, nor does the advisory affect the entire Colington Harbour area. Swimming advisories are for waters within 200 feet of the sign. The sign posted reads as follows:

State officials will continue testing the site, and they will remove the sign and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.

