Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Greenville store clerk is dead after an apparent robbery last night.

Zahran Jaghama died at ECU Health Medical Center from his injuries.

Greenville police say they were called to Amigos Tobacco Shop on North Greene Street after a customer discovered the 44-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.

Police believe the man was assaulted during the robbery.

Anyone with information on this murder should call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

