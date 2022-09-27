State to get $109 million over 5 years for electric vehicle charging stations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina will get an estimated $109 million over five years from the Federal Highway Administration to develop electric vehicle charging stations.

The funding is coming as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was announced Tuesday. The money will be delivered through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program.

WITN is told that as part of the program, each state Department of Transportation submitted a plan outlining how the funds will advance the equitable rolling out of electric vehicle chargers. The NCDOT’s plan was approved this week.

The NEVI Program supports Executive Order 246, signed in January of this year by Gov. Cooper, which aims to increase the number of registered zero-emission vehicles in the state to at least 1.25 million by 2030. The Clean Transportation Plan, meant to prepare the state for a shift to more electric vehicles, is expected to be complete by April 2023.

Funding for the federal plan to shift to encouraging and rolling out more electric vehicles totals more than $1.5 billion. It will help build electric vehicle charging stations across about 75,000 miles of highway.

In North Carolina, there are currently more than 2,600 charging stations and according to Liberty PlugIns, there are roughly 50 in Eastern Carolina.

Suzanne Lazorick owns an electric vehicle and says her family has been waiting for this.

“We are very excited about it. The rest of my family doesn’t have an electric vehicle yet. I was just talking to my stepfather this morning who lives here in Greenville, and he specifically said he is waiting until the infrastructure improves for more chargers,” Lazorick said.

The first priority for the state is placing high-powered chargers along more than 2,000 miles of designated electric vehicle corridors in the state.

“Electric vehicles are growing in popularity and demand, and we need to make sure the state is ready for this shift,” NCDOT Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “Our federal partners recognize this, and these funds will be invaluable in making sure North Carolina is ready for the future.”

The NCDOT says they will come out with a press release explaining the specific plans for the state and our area.

President Biden has set an ambitious goal for half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 to be zero-emission vehicles.

