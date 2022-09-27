Sports Spotlight: South Central junior Nichols levels up her all around game, scoring consistent low rounds

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - South Central girls golf is one of the state’s best teams. They have an outstanding junior leading the way who has been going low almost every round. We feature the Falcons’ Peyton Nichols in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I started going to the golf course with my dad,” says South Central golfer Peyton Nichols, “Just started hanging out with him. Started practicing more, started to get lessons, and then that’s when I really got into it.”

South Central’s Peyton Nichols golf drive has flourished.

“Started playing in more CGA tournaments, Carolina Golf Association, that just really started going from there,” says Nichols, “Started winning more tournaments.”

Since age 10 the competitive side of golf has pushed Peyton.

“Really shows you what you should be doing,” Peyton says, “If they are hitting the ball up 5 feet from the hole you are like oh I want to do that. It makes you practice more. It helps you have a goal.”

“She just loves the game and works very hard at it,” says South Central golf coach Cotton Nicholson, “Very seldom will you find her not on any day at the golf course working on her game.”

Between sophomore year and junior year though, she has turned a corner on the mental side of golf.

“Getting down on myself is something that I really have struggled with,” Peyton says, “But, you just got to keep your head up and just know that you are gonna do good. Believe in yourself.”

She found the zone recently at at a tournament at New Bern’s The Emerald golf club.

“I had a bogey free round, 5-under,” says Nichols, “I was just making birdie after birdie after birdie. I was sinking putts, I was hitting greens, hitting them close up to the hole. I was hitting the ball very well that day.”

Peyton helped lead South Central to a great season last fall.

“We finished 3rd in the east and 6th in the state,” says Nicholson.

With hopes of bigger achievements individually and with her teammates this year.

“Last year she was super and this year she is just so much better,” says Nicholson, “She’s matured physically, gotten stronger, hits the ball farther, touch around the green, her whole overall game and her mentality is super.”

Ultimately Peyton hopes to play college golf and beyond in this lifelong sport.

“I really do want to play in college,” Peyton says, “It has been a dream of mine so hopefully I can go somewhere.”

Peyton was co-medalist at the tournament we followed her. She shot one under par at Ayden Golf and Country Club.

She was 28th at the north state girls high school challenge this week and tied for 16th at the tyga tournament of champions over the weekend.

