Rivers East Manufacturing Academy hosted at PCC

Rivers East Advanced Manufacturing Academy 2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The inaugural Rivers East Advanced Manufacturing Academy took place on Friday, Sept. 23.

On Friday, Sept. 23rd, high school teachers from Beaufort, Bertie, Hertford, Hyde, Martin, and Pitt counties met at Pitt Community College to learn about protentional careers for their students.

The instructors learned from professors in advanced manufacturing, electrical systems technology, industrial systems technology, and welding programs available at PCC.

Afterward, they attended a Shop Talk livestream between NC Biotechnology Center, Jack A. Farrior Steelworks, Fuji Silysia, Gregory Poole, Grady White Boats, and Hyster-Yale. Their discussion was moderated by Trey Goodson of NC East Alliance.

Three more sessions are scheduled to place later in the year for these teachers to attend:

  • October 21 - Beaufort County Community College
  • November 18 - Martin Community College
  • December 9 - Roanoke-Chowan Community College

After completing the academy, the teachers are eligible for a $1,000 stipend, money for an educational purpose, and the opportunity to complete an onsite externship, learning a new workforce skill for their students.

