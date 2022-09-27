Rivers East Manufacturing Academy hosted at PCC

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The inaugural Rivers East Advanced Manufacturing Academy took place on Friday, Sept. 23.

On Friday, Sept. 23rd, high school teachers from Beaufort, Bertie, Hertford, Hyde, Martin, and Pitt counties met at Pitt Community College to learn about protentional careers for their students.

The instructors learned from professors in advanced manufacturing, electrical systems technology, industrial systems technology, and welding programs available at PCC.

Afterward, they attended a Shop Talk livestream between NC Biotechnology Center, Jack A. Farrior Steelworks, Fuji Silysia, Gregory Poole, Grady White Boats, and Hyster-Yale. Their discussion was moderated by Trey Goodson of NC East Alliance.

Three more sessions are scheduled to place later in the year for these teachers to attend:

October 21 - Beaufort County Community College

November 18 - Martin Community College

December 9 - Roanoke-Chowan Community College

After completing the academy, the teachers are eligible for a $1,000 stipend, money for an educational purpose, and the opportunity to complete an onsite externship, learning a new workforce skill for their students.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.