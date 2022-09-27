Registered sex offender arrested for being at Pitt County Fair

Eddie Gay
Eddie Gay(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A registered sex offender has been arrested for appearing at an Eastern Carolina Fair.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Eddie Gay, of Greenville, has been charged with one felony count of sex offender/child premises. Gay, who is a registered sex offender in Pitt County, was arrested on Monday.

Deputies say on Monday they learned that a registered sex offender may have been at the Pitt County Fair. After investigating, they learned that Gay entered the fair on Friday at 5:06 p.m. and stayed until 6:36 p.m.

Registered sex offenders are not allowed to appear at a place where children are known to frequent.

Gay was registered as a sex offender in Pitt County as a result of an out-of-state conviction in Duval County, Florida in 2005. He was 27 at the time; the victim’s age was not reported. The crime was not specified.

WITN is told that Gay was jailed and was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Matthews, Tina Nelson
Two Havelock women arrested for breaking & entering
Two teens were injured following a fight at the Pitt County fair Saturday night.
Two teens injured in stabbing at Pitt County fair
Goldsboro police asking for information following fatal car accident
James Gizzi was on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson.
Man found not guilty on murdering grandmother yet guilty of other charges

Latest News

The store is on North Greene Street.
Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery
Duplin County deputies said the shooting happened along this stretch of highway.
Deputies release more details in Monday’s Duplin County murder
Bingo for Breast cancer
Local group raising money for breast cancer patients
Larkspur Road
Kinston teenager wounded in late morning shooting near high school