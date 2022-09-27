Registered sex offender arrested for being at Pitt County Fair

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A registered sex offender has been arrested for appearing at an Eastern Carolina Fair.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Eddie Gay, of Greenville, has been charged with one felony count of sex offender/child premises. Gay, who is a registered sex offender in Pitt County, was arrested on Monday.

Deputies say on Monday they learned that a registered sex offender may have been at the Pitt County Fair. After investigating, they learned that Gay entered the fair on Friday at 5:06 p.m. and stayed until 6:36 p.m.

Registered sex offenders are not allowed to appear at a place where children are known to frequent.

Gay was registered as a sex offender in Pitt County as a result of an out-of-state conviction in Duval County, Florida in 2005. He was 27 at the time; the victim’s age was not reported. The crime was not specified.

WITN is told that Gay was jailed and was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

