Portion of heavy traveled Greenville street closed for construction

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of a popular street in Greenville is closing today and will be closed for almost two weeks for utility work.

Officials say a portion of Cotanche Street in Uptown Greenville will close Tuesday to allow for utility work. The work is related to the upcoming construction of the Hilton Garden Inn on Evans Street.

Drivers can follow detours onto East Fourth Street, South Washington Street, and East Fifth Street.

The area will be closed until October 12.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is moving over western Cuba this morning
Tropical Update: Ian now a category 3 storm as of 5 a.m. Tuesday
Linda Matthews, Tina Nelson
Two Havelock women arrested for breaking & entering
Two teens were injured following a fight at the Pitt County fair Saturday night.
Two teens injured in stabbing at Pitt County fair
Goldsboro police asking for information following fatal car accident
James Gizzi was on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson.
Man found not guilty on murdering grandmother yet guilty of other charges

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2022
NCEL 09-26-22
NCEL 09-26-22
Carteret County Public Schools names Richard Paylor new superintendent
Tyrrell County Board of Education hires new superintendent