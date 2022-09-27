Portion of heavy traveled Greenville street closed for construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of a popular street in Greenville is closing today and will be closed for almost two weeks for utility work.

Officials say a portion of Cotanche Street in Uptown Greenville will close Tuesday to allow for utility work. The work is related to the upcoming construction of the Hilton Garden Inn on Evans Street.

Drivers can follow detours onto East Fourth Street, South Washington Street, and East Fifth Street.

The area will be closed until October 12.

