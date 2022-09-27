North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue

Past year of the North Carolina Seafood Festival(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Seafood Festival will still proceed despite the potential for bad weather from Friday, Sept. 30th to Sunday, Oct. 2nd.

The Town of Morehead City, Carteret County Emergency Management, and the festival’s board of directors say they are closely monitoring Hurricane Ian for any changes impacting the festival.

WITN is told that decisions will be made based on forecast conditions for each day of the festival.

Virginia Yopp, Executive Director for the Festival, shared, “Our highly anticipated weekend festival will still take place although, currently, rain is expected on Friday and Saturday. We are carefully monitoring the situation for everyone’s safety.”

The Festival will send updates through its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

