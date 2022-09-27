Nonprofit makes donation to help kids go fishing

An Eastern Carolina man is helping educate kids and providing them with free fishing gear.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern Carolina man is helping kids here in our state gain the knowledge and equipment they need to fish.

J.T. Ipock says, “I was kind of iffy about taking money from people so I would tell them to just go buy some gear and drop it off, and so with all of that and with it growing so quickly I decided to turn it into a nonprofit, called Get Hooked, Take a Kid Fishing.”

Since the founding of the nonprofit earlier this year, Ipock has been active in more than seven counties and has developed partnerships with bait and tackle shops and the National Wildlife Federation.

In 2021, Ipock was able to donate 148 rod and reel combos with fishing ID guides, wildlife coloring books, and 88 tackle boxes with tackle, and 60 tackle bags.

