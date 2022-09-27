Nonprofit makes donation to help kids go fishing

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern Carolina man is helping kids here in our state gain the knowledge and equipment they need to fish.

J.T. Ipock says, “I was kind of iffy about taking money from people so I would tell them to just go buy some gear and drop it off, and so with all of that and with it growing so quickly I decided to turn it into a nonprofit, called Get Hooked, Take a Kid Fishing.”

Since the founding of the nonprofit earlier this year, Ipock has been active in more than seven counties and has developed partnerships with bait and tackle shops and the National Wildlife Federation.

In 2021, Ipock was able to donate 148 rod and reel combos with fishing ID guides, wildlife coloring books, and 88 tackle boxes with tackle, and 60 tackle bags.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.