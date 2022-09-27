Local group raising money for breast cancer patients
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina group is holding a special event to raise money for those battling breast cancer.
The Greenville Women’s League is hosting Bingo for Breast Cancer on Thursday. The event benefits Gardeners of hope, a local non-profit that support women undergoing breast cancer treatment in the Pitt County area.
The event is sold out, but you can still donate here.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.