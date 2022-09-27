Kinston teenager wounded in late morning shooting near high school

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a late morning shooting that happened in a neighborhood behind Kinston High School.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Larkspur Road. The high school went on a modified lockdown but has since been lifted.

City Councilman Chris Suggs said a 19-year-old was shot and told residents there may be a heightened police presence in the Greenmead neighborhood and near the high school.

WITN has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

