Kinston teenager wounded in late morning shooting near high school

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a late morning shooting that happened in a neighborhood behind Kinston High School.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Larkspur Road. The high school went on a modified lockdown but has since been lifted.

City Councilman Chris Suggs said a 19-year-old was shot and told residents there may be a heightened police presence in the Greenmead neighborhood and near the high school.

WITN has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

