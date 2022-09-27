Kinston police requesting help to identify fraud suspects
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for the public’s help to identify those involved in a fraud case.
Kinston police posted to social media asking for the community to help them identify two men who were both caught on camera.
Police say the incident is a fraud case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement. The Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line is (252) 939-4020 and Lenoir County Crime Stoppers is (252) 523-4444.
