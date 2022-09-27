Kinston police requesting help to identify fraud suspects

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for the public’s help to identify those involved in a fraud case.

Kinston police posted to social media asking for the community to help them identify two men who were both caught on camera.

Police say the incident is a fraud case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement. The Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line is (252) 939-4020 and Lenoir County Crime Stoppers is (252) 523-4444.

