High school football games moved up ahead of Hurricane Ian

FILE PHOTO: Football
FILE PHOTO: Football(WAFB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High schools across Eastern Carolina are changing their football schedule in anticipation of Hurricane Ian.

The majority of the games that were scheduled for Friday will now be played either Wednesday or Thursday. We will update the dates and times on the scores page here.

With the schedule change, WITN’s End Zone will now air Thursday night at 11 p.m.

