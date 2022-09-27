High school football games moved up ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High schools across Eastern Carolina are changing their football schedule in anticipation of Hurricane Ian.

The majority of the games that were scheduled for Friday will now be played either Wednesday or Thursday. We will update the dates and times on the scores page here.

With the schedule change, WITN’s End Zone will now air Thursday night at 11 p.m.

