Edgecombe County elementary school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County Public School elementary school teacher was arrested on Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Zachary Lamm, of Spring Hope, was charged with indecent liberties with a child after the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office received a call about a sexual assault that took place at Coker-Wimberly Elementary School in Battleboro.

The student told their parents that Lamm inappropriately touched them, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The 31-year-old has since been charged with indecent liberties with a child and given a $100,00 secure bond. As of Monday, he was being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

WITN is told the school system is conducting its own investigation into the matter. As of Tuesday morning, Lamm was still listed as a Health/PE teacher on the school’s website.

