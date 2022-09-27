ECU - USF football game moved due to Hurricane Ian

ECU USF FOOTBALL
ECU USF FOOTBALL(WITN Sports)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Athletic Conference officials have announced that East Carolina University’s first away football game has been moved.

The pirates were set to face off against the University of South Florida on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Tampa. They will now play the Bulls at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.

The conference matchup was originally scheduled to be played in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian in the area, it has been moved to Howard Schnellenberger Field.

With the move, the game time has also been changed to 2:30 p.m. (ET) per officials and will be televised on ESPN+.

This is the Pirate’s first away game after four straight at Dowdy-Ficklen to open the season. After a heartbreaking double overtime loss to Navy, ECU falls to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the AAC.

