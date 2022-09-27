ECU prepares for Hurricane Ian

ECU
ECU(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University sent out an alert Tuesday with information about what the university family can do to prepare for Hurricane Ian.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to Category 3 on Tuesday and it is expected to further strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall in Florida.

ECU officials encourage students, faculty, and staff to monitor weather updates. You can download the WITN Weather App here.

Eastern Carolina could begin to see the wind and rain of Hurricane Ian as early as Friday morning and it could last through the weekend.

People should take time before the hurricane to prepare an emergency kit, stock up on food and water, and fuel their vehicles.

“If conditions appear potentially threatening, decisions will be made regarding university operations,” the university says. “Any official statements regarding class or work schedules will be announced using the ECU Alert system.”

People are encouraged to visit here for more information on hurricane preparedness and recovery. ECU alert messages can be signed up for here.

