Deputies release more details in Monday’s Duplin County murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have released more information on Monday’s deadly shooting in Duplin County.

Vincent Woodley, Jr. was shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office. The 33-year-old man died at the scene despite attempts by deputies to resuscitate him.

The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Bennett’s Bridge Road and Reyes Verdin Lane outside of Mount Olive.

No arrests have been announced and deputies say their investigation is ongoing.

