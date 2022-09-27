Deputies release more details in Monday’s Duplin County murder

Duplin County deputies said the shooting happened along this stretch of highway.
Duplin County deputies said the shooting happened along this stretch of highway.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have released more information on Monday’s deadly shooting in Duplin County.

Vincent Woodley, Jr. was shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office. The 33-year-old man died at the scene despite attempts by deputies to resuscitate him.

The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Bennett’s Bridge Road and Reyes Verdin Lane outside of Mount Olive.

No arrests have been announced and deputies say their investigation is ongoing.

