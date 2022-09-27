Coastal Carolina Regional Airport expansion begins

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is starting a major terminal expansion project, it’s a part of the multi-faceted master plan designed for the airport’s long-term functionality.

Airport officials say the project will increase the size of the facility by about 20%.

The project will include several new amenities including gates, airplane boarding bridges, terminal entrance canopy, enhanced security screening checkpoint area, modern restrooms, baggage claim belts, an area for service dogs, and energy-efficient enhancements.

Airport Director Andrew Shorter said money to support the expansion is made possible through the FAA airport grant process, funding from the state of North Carolina, and local airport matching funds.

“We appreciate all of the strong support we receive from our local leaders, business stakeholders, and the traveling public who choose to use EWN as their gateway to the world.”

The project should be completed by late summer 2024.

