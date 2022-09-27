Carteret County Public Schools names Richard Paylor new superintendent

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -Four days after Dr. Rob Jackson announced his resignation as superintendent for Carteret County Schools, the Carteret County Public School System has named Richard Paylor to that position.

The announcement was made following a unanimous vote at a Special-Called Board Meeting held at CCPS Central Services Monday afternoon.

Paylor has served as Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Operations for Carteret County Public Schools since August of 2017.

He previously served as Interim Superintendent of CCPS in 2020, prior to Dr. Jackson’s arrival.

“I am both humbled and honored to be named Superintendent of Carteret County Public Schools,” said Mr. Paylor. “The reputation of our school system as a leader in the state is well-earned due to the high quality of our teachers and staff. As a native of Carteret County, I look forward to continuing to serve the students and families of Carteret County in this new capacity. "

Paylor holds a Master of School Administration degree from East Carolina University as a Principal Fellow and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics Education from North Carolina State University as a Teaching Fellow after graduating from East Carteret High School in 1990.

Paylor will begin as Superintendent of Carteret County Public Schools on November 1, 2022.

Dr. Jackson will be returning home to Western North Carolina as the next Superintendent of Buncombe County Schools.

