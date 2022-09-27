Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event postponed

Bodie Island Lighthouse
Bodie Island Lighthouse(National Park Service U.S. Department of the Interior)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday’s event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse has been postponed.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the postponement is due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding late this week.

Hurricane Ian is expected to cause heavy rain starting Friday.

“A new date and time for the event will be announced in the coming weeks,” Cape Hatteras National Seashore says.

WITN is told that ranger-led educational programs and Bodie Island Lighthouse climbing opportunities are canceled this Saturday.

The Bodie Island Lighthouse was first lit on Oct. 1, 1872, after it was destroyed in the Civil War years earlier. The site has been a National Park since 2000. It is one of only ten lighthouses still standing that has a first-order Fresnel Lens, called the invention that saved a million ships.

