BCCC hosting college night for parents and students

(Beaufort County Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is hosting over 40 colleges and universities to allow families to learn more about enrolling and financial aid.

Parents, high school students, and transfer students are encouraged to attend this free event Oct. 18 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Beaufort Community College in Building 10 of the Boyette Conference Center.

Families will be able to ask questions about financial aid from 6:00- 6:30 p.m. and then speak with university representatives until 7:45 p.m.

Some of the public universities taking part include Appalachian State University, East Carolina University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina State University, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, UNC- Greensboro, UNC-Pembroke, UNC-Wilmington, Western Carolina University, and Winston-Salem State University.

Local community colleges, including Beaufort County Community College, Martin Community College, and Pitt Community College, will be at the event as well.

Private colleges like Barton College, Campbell University, Catawba College, Chowan University, Gardner-Webb University, Meredith College, Methodist University, Mid-Atlantic Christian University, North Carolina Wesleyan College, University of Mount Olive, and William Peace University are also taking part.

The submission period for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) opens on Oct. 1. Many aid programs, including childcare assistance, scholarships, work-study, and Pell grants, require families to fill out a FAFSA.

