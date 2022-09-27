Algae bloom grows in lower New River

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State water quality advocates say the algae bloom in the lower New River in the Sneads Ferry area expanded Monday and continues to grow.

WITN reported last week that an algae bloom and two fish kills were reported in and around the New River. One was in Everett Lake, in the Chadwick Stores neighborhood, found along the Fullard Creek at the mouth of the New River.

The other was a much larger algae bloom found at the end of Fannie Creek Lane along the New River.

CCRW staff say they were told there is also currently a bloom in Stones Bay and under the Highway 172 Bridge too. They do not know the species, but “that is a large range for a bloom and they are likely all related.”

Coastal Carolina Riverwatch released these photos on Tuesday. (Coastal Carolina Riverwatch)

The CCRW says they don’t yet know exactly what is causing the blooms.

“Blooms that last this long and continue to be fed by nutrient pollutants, most likely from runoff,” The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch says.

The CCRW says its staff will continue to monitor the bloom and report to the state and notify the public.

