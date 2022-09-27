11 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian’s winds at 115 mph. Still maintaining category 3 status.

NHC 5 day track on Hurricane Ian (WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 a.m. advisory, the center of Hurricane Ian has re-emerged over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tip of Cuba. Winds near the center of the storm have decreased to 115 mph, with higher gusts closer to 130 mph. The minimal central pressure has increased to 963 mb. With warmer waters ahead of its path in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Ian should continue to intensify into a category 4 hurricane. It is expected to make its U.S. landfall near Cedar Key and Tampa Bay, FL Wednesday night.

While the main circulation and center of Ian will stay +100 miles from Eastern N.C., we will not go unscathed. Once Ian moves on shore, the system will rapidly devolve into a classic frontal system. Both the warm front and cold front will cross the region, starting Friday and exiting Sunday, bringing about 3 to 5 inches of rain for most of ENC. A few locations closer to the Crystal Coast and the Pamlico Sound could see 5-7 inches. Because of this elevated rainfall expectation, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be First Alert Weather Days. There will be chances for flash flooding and river flooding as the steady rain holds.

The impacts across eastern NC will shift a bit as new data comes in (Jim Howard)

This is a great time to download the WITN Weather App for your First Alert forecast and the latest details and preparation for the storm. Remember, it only takes one storm to make it a memorable season. This is also a good time to recheck your hurricane preparedness kits. Anything that might be missing should be restocked, also keep a copy of important documents plus any items that are useful for creating your kits.

Most of all, we have plenty of time to watch this system. Slight adjustments in the track are expected between now and landfall. WITN News and the First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated.

