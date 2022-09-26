Two Havelock women arrested for breaking & entering

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) -Two Havelock women were arrested for breaking and entering Friday by Pine Knoll Shores police.

Police posted to social media that officers identified the women who were involved shortly after taking the report.

Officers recovered most of the stolen property and arrested 53-year-old Tina Nelson and 59-year-old Linda Matthews.

They were charged with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and/or entering, and possession of stolen property.

Police say the recovered property was returned to the owner.

Nelson and Matthews were arrested and taken to the Carteret County Jail.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.