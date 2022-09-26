Public display of life during the Civil War coming up

Photo from a previous gathering of the 5th and 7th NC Regiments
Photo from a previous gathering of the 5th and 7th NC Regiments(New Bern Historical Society)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Come and see what our ancestors’ lives were like during the Civil War in a free event in New Bern.

The New Bern Historical Society will be hosting an event on Saturday, October 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Civil War re-enactors from the 5th and 7th North Carolina Infantry Regiments will set up period camps in the New Bern Battlefield Park.

Visitors will be able to view several demonstrations and displays beginning with an 8:30 a.m. morning roll call and inspection followed at 9 a.m. by an infantry drill. Then at 10 a.m., you’ll see the deserter scenario and at 11 a.m. a weapons and gear presentation.

Afternoon activities will begin with a 1 p.m. medical demonstration, followed at 2 p.m. with a payroll scenario. The final presentation of the day at 3 p.m. will be about the fan language, followed by a discussion of women spies - known as vivandières.

For more information, call (252) 638-8558 or go the Historical Society website or the Facebook page.

