Man found not guilty on murdering grandmother yet guilty of other charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Craven County man was found not guilty of killing his grandmother, yet he was found guilty of several other felonies.

James Gizzi was on trial for the shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. The woman was killed back on February 4, 2019. An autopsy said the 68-year-old Thompson was shot in the head before her home was set on fire.

Gizzi was arrested after deputies say he stole Thompson’s car and drove to Mississippi.

Craven County jurors spent time last week watching Gizzi’s interrogation as well as other video evidence.

While Gizzi was found not guilty on the murder charge, he was found guilty of the following:

Arson

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Animal cruelty

Identity theft

Financial card theft

Concealment of death

Larceny of motor vehicle

According to Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas, the judge will schedule Gizzi’s sentencing in the near future. Thomas said he could face a maximum sentence of up to or around 30 years for his convictions.

