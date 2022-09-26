Hurricane Ian is sparking Red Cross chapters in NC to take action

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina Red Cross chapters are teaming with the chapters in the southeast to combat the effects of Hurricane Ian.

Ian is the first major hurricane system to hit the United States in 2022, and the Red Cross chapters in the east are part of the southeast and Caribbean division. That means they are part of the group that would deploy volunteers and the group that has already sent down 65,000 pounds of supplies to Florida.

“I can tell you as someone who has been the executive director impacted, it meant the world to me to have so many volunteers who were willing to leave their homes, leave their families from across the country and come here and help us,” said Executive Director of the Red Cross Cape Fear area, James Jarvis. “So, that’s what we are getting ready to do in Florida.”

In our area, Michael Brown has been a disaster volunteer in Greenville since 1999. He said the Red Cross has been preparing for Ian for the last week because the Red Cross operates on a 7-day countdown.

“We’ve been talking with our emergency management partners, we will be making sure that our shelter supplies are available, and we will be doing a volunteer call down to begin to get our volunteer staff together.

The Northeastern North Carolina Red Cross Chapters directly serve 21 counties in ENC.

