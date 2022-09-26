Goldsboro Police ask for help after fatal car accident

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for help in relation to a car accident Sunday afternoon.

First responders arrived at the 1000 block of West New Hope Road around 3:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the driver, Kendra Lewis, 36, dead in her car that had gone off the roadway.

Goldsboro Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Smith at 919-580-4275 in this ongoing investigation.

