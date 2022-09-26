Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties.

According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99.

The Walmart on Regency Boulevard in Winterville was $2.98 a gallon.

In New Bern, the Walmart Neuse Boulevard reported prices at $2.98, while the Fuel Warehouse on Glenburnie Road and the BP on Glenburnie Road were at $2.99 a gallon.

The statewide average for gas is $3.33 while the nationwide average is $3.72.

