Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties

Some gas stations in Pitt County have dipped below $3.00 for a gallon of gas.
Some gas stations in Pitt County have dipped below $3.00 for a gallon of gas.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties.

According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99.

The Walmart on Regency Boulevard in Winterville was $2.98 a gallon.

In New Bern, the Walmart Neuse Boulevard reported prices at $2.98, while the Fuel Warehouse on Glenburnie Road and the BP on Glenburnie Road were at $2.99 a gallon.

The statewide average for gas is $3.33 while the nationwide average is $3.72.

