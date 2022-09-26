ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations.

Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring.

“I feel like having gone through that, I’m that much better prepared now to understand what it is that could possibly happen and what folks could go through so to make a positive out of it, I’m better at my job for it,” says Oriental resident, William Wichrowski.

For the Wichrowski family, preparation is key after losing their home during Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Preparing for hurricanes means knowing your evacuation plan, putting together a basic emergency safety kit, and staying in the know about the stage of the storm.

Wichrowski also said “I keep abreast of what’s going on and I get weather alerts from management, and on top of that I keep on track of the storm track. I use common sense and listen to key warnings. If an evacuation comes through, evacuate and make use of whatever shelters are being put in place.”

While preparing for storms may cause some to worry, Wichrowski believes that staying calm will help with effective preparation.

“Not to panic, not to make a run to the store and buy out everything there. If you’re going to buy something, buy just what you’re going to need for a handful of days,” Wichrowski told us.

For many like this family, preparing for the worst while hoping for the best is essential.

