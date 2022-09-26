Duplin County deputies investigating afternoon murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating an afternoon shooting that turned deadly.

Duplin County deputies say they were called to Reyes Verdin Lane, that’s off of Bennett’s Bridge Road, east of Mount Olive.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday and deputies say a man was shot and killed.

