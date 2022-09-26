Duplin County deputies investigating afternoon murder

Duplin County deputies investigating afternoon murder
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating an afternoon shooting that turned deadly.

Duplin County deputies say they were called to Reyes Verdin Lane, that’s off of Bennett’s Bridge Road, east of Mount Olive.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday and deputies say a man was shot and killed.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens were injured following a fight at the Pitt County fair Saturday night.
Two teens injured in stabbing at Pitt County fair
Ian is tracking towards western Cuba
Ian now a hurricane; Tracking towards western Cuba
Goldsboro police asking for information following fatal car accident
Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff
Man charged with attempted murder of teen in Goldsboro

Latest News

Hurricane Ian is sparking Red Cross to take action
Hurricane Ian is sparking Red Cross chapters in NC to take action
Hurricane Ian is sparking Red Cross to take action
Hurricane Ian is sparking Red Cross to take action
Duplin County deputies investigating afternoon murder
Duplin County deputies investigating afternoon murder
One county in Eastern North Carolina is making hurricane preparations
One county in Eastern North Carolina is making hurricane preparations