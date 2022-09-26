Downtown businesses look forward to MumFest sales

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is two weekends away in downtown New Bern and businesses can’t wait.

Every year the family festival held in October makes its way to downtown New Bern for food, festivities, music, and fun to share with the community here in the east.

Local businesses in the downtown area say they anticipate an increase in sales and are already getting geared up for the extra foot traffic.

“I love the vendors that make like homemade soaps and homemade lotions and stuff,” said Black Cat Shoppe’s Molly Thornburg.

While the thought of getting to shop those vendors themselves is an appealing one, New Bern’s brick-and-mortar shops know they’ve got to be on their A-game.

The thought of staple vendors builds the excitement, but for those born and raised in the city like Maddy Smith, there’s a bit of a difference working MumFest than just going as a patron.

“And you kind of have to be really like on it if you’re working just ‘cause it’s so busy there’s so many people,” said Surf, Wind, and Fire’s Maddy Smith.

“There’s a lot of foot traffic in the stores obviously,” said Thornburg.

So much foot traffic that both stores say they saw as much as a 15% increase in sales the last MumFest weekend compared to other weekends.

And with the increase in foot traffic, the prep work has already begun.

“And in preparation, we’ve stocked the store full of product and we’ve got extra staff on the schedules,” said Thornburg.

“It just brings so many tourists it brings so many people who live here out it brings people from the surrounding area out. Yeah, I mean it’s nothing but beneficial for the downtown businesses,” said Smith.

MumFest will take place October 8th through the 9th and features amusement rides for children, a Miller lite beer garden, and an Auto and RV show.

