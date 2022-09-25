Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary.

On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.

Malloy surrendered without incident and was taken to the Wilson Medical Center where he is being treated for mental health and smoke inhalation.

Officers located a stolen vehicle from Cumberland County on the scene that is believed to have been stolen by Malloy.

The Wilson Police Department Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team along with Wilson Fire/Rescue responded to the scene to assist.

The investigation is ongoing.

