Tropical Storm Ian posing a threat to the US, may bring heavy rain to ENC late week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 pm advisory, Tropical Storm Ian was located southwest of Jamaica over the Caribbean Sea. Winds near the center of the storm are near 45 mph, with higher gusts. The minimal central pressure is 1003 mb. While the system has yet to intensify, it is expected to strengthen over the next 2 days.

Ian Forecast Track (WITN)

Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. Model forecast data has a large spread in the eventual path of this powerful storm. Anywhere from the central Gulf to Florida could have a direct strike later around mid to late week. Eastern NC will need to monitor the progress of Ian closely over the next week.

Since a cold front will move south of ENC this week as Ian forces tropical air northward, the clash over our area is likely to produce significant rainfall Friday and Saturday. We have decided to make those days First Alert Weather Days. Stay tuned for updates as we track Ian and the cold front which may squeeze our several inches of rain over us late this week.

This is a great time to download the WITN Weather App for your First Alert forecast and the latest details and preparation for the storm. Remember, it only takes one storm to make it a memorable season. This is also a good time to recheck your hurricane preparedness kits. Anything that might be missing should be restocked, also keep a copy of important documents plus any items that are useful for creating your kits.

Most of all, we have plenty of time to watch this system. Slight adjustments in the track are expected between now and next week. WITN News and the First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated.

