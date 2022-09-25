Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Front zips through tonight, then sunny and warm Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak front will move over ENC tonight. It has been producing severe thunderstorms in Virginia and part of the Northwest Piedmont of NC, but these storms are likely to weaken before the front moves through here. A stray shower or storm is possible during the evening or wee hours of the morning before dry air returns.

Monday will see ample sunshine and a warm westerly breeze. Lows tonight will range from low to mid 60s while highs Monday reach the low to mid 80s. Make sure to grab your sunglasses before you head out Monday.

Stay with WITN and WITN.com as well the WITN Weather App as we track Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean Sea which may impact the Southeastern US over the next week. Any impacts here appear to be for the later part of next week. We have made Friday and Saturday FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as several inches of rain may fall on ENC from a combination of tropical moisture from Ian and a cold front.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Ian The National Hurricane Center is currently issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Ian. As of the 5 pm advisory, Ian had sustained winds near 45 mph with higher gusts. Ian is currently moving towards the west-northwest at 12 mph, with a minimal central pressure of 1003 mb. The tropical system is forecast strengthen into a hurricane by Monday and a major hurricane on Tuesday. Current projections take the system into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico where it may make landfall in Florida mid to late week.

Tropical Storm Gaston is over the northern Atlantic and will pose no threat over the coming days as it meanders near The Azores. Gaston is expected to weaken to an extratropical low soon.

Remnant Low Pressure Hermine is over the far Eastern Atlantic near the Canary Islands. It is not longer a threat to anyone.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Tonight

Partly tp mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Low of 65. Wind SW 4-8. Rain chance: 20%.

Monday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 84. Wind W 5-10.

Tuesday

Sunny and mild. High of 81. Wind NW 5-10.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy. High of 73. Wind: N 10-15

Thursday

Cloudy with rain possible late. High of 73. Wind NE 10-15. Rain chance 20%.

Friday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain likely, some heavy. High of 71. Wind NE 15-20. Rain chance 70%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.