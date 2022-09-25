Notre Dame deals UNC football its first loss, NC State wins big, Wake falls in 2OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Drew Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina. Pyne completed 24 of 34 passes for 289 yards. The outcome resulted in the first road win under first-year coach Marcus Freeman. The Tar Heels were denied their first 4-0 start to a season since 1997 despite five touchdown passes from Drake Maye.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Devin Leary threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns as No. 12 North Carolina State routed UConn 41-10. The Wolfpack wasted no time in putting points on the board as Leary connected with Thayer Thomas on the very first play from scrimmage for a 75-yard touchdown. N.C. State scored on its first five possessions and led 31-0 before UConn got on the board with a field goal from Noe Ruelas just before halftime. Next up for N.C. State is a visit to No. 5 Clemson in a clash between undefeated ACC teams.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman’s fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime. Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to knock away Hartman’s final ball for A.T. Perry. D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson. That included the go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime. Hartman threw for 337 yards and a program-record six touchdowns for Wake Forest. That included two each to Jahmal Banks and Donavon Greene.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Jalon Daniels accounted for five touchdowns to lead Kansas past Duke 35-27. Daniels had a 3-yard run to give the Jayhawks a 34-20 lead with 4:42 remaining. It is the first time since 2009 that the Jayhawks have started the season 4-0, and they completed their first undefeated nonconference schedule since 2013. Daniels went 19-of-23 passing for 324 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. He led the team in rushing with 83 yards and a score. The Jayhawks outgained 529-463 in yards offense. Duke’s Riley Leonard went 24-of-35 for 324 yards passing.

BOONE, N.C. (AP) - Todd Centeio accounted for three touchdowns and James Madison scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to beat Appalachian State 32-28. Centeio scored on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter and then threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. that pulled James Madison (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) to 28-25 early in the fourth. Kaelon Black’s 4-yard touchdown run for the Dukes capped the scoring with 10:36 remaining. Appalachian State’s (2-2, 1-1) final drive stalled at its 42 when Chase Brice threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9 with 49 seconds left.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.