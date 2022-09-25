Man charged with attempted murder of teen in Goldsboro

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Around 1:18 a.m. officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several gunshots coming from the South Center Street area.

A ShotSpotter alert led officers to the 400 block of South Center Street, where they found a 15-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officers say they got a description of the suspect’s vehicle and found it near the scene.

Officers stopped the vehicle, detained the two people inside, and brought them to the police department.

The victim was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and is stable.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Roel Merino, 20, of La Grange.

After conducting interviews and processing evidence, Investigators charged Mr. Merino with one count of attempted first degree murder. Merino was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office, where he was served with his warrant.

He was jailed in lieu of a $350,000 secured bond.

He has a first appearance scheduled for Sept. 26, at 1:30 p.m. The other occupant of the vehicle was released without charge.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro
5-day cone of uncertainty on Tropical Storm Ian
Tropical Storm Ian posing a threat to the US, forecast to become major hurricane by midweek
Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week.
Massive drug bust: Police seize more than 1 million fentanyl pills; 2 arrested
Elizabeth City police investigating homicide of woman

Latest News

Rep. Murphy hosting service academy day for students
Rep. Murphy hosting service academy day for students
ECU football falls to Navy in heartbreaking double overtime conference opener
Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary
Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro
Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro