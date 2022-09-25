Man charged with attempted murder of teen in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Around 1:18 a.m. officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several gunshots coming from the South Center Street area.

A ShotSpotter alert led officers to the 400 block of South Center Street, where they found a 15-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officers say they got a description of the suspect’s vehicle and found it near the scene.

Officers stopped the vehicle, detained the two people inside, and brought them to the police department.

The victim was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and is stable.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Roel Merino, 20, of La Grange.

After conducting interviews and processing evidence, Investigators charged Mr. Merino with one count of attempted first degree murder. Merino was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office, where he was served with his warrant.

He was jailed in lieu of a $350,000 secured bond.

He has a first appearance scheduled for Sept. 26, at 1:30 p.m. The other occupant of the vehicle was released without charge.

