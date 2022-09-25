ECU football falls to Navy in heartbreaking double overtime conference opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A missed kick in double OT cost ECU as the Pirates fell to Navy 23-20 in overtime to open American Athletic Conference play.

Owen Daffer made both point after attempts and two of his three field goals unfortunately the Pirates needed the miss in double overtime to stay in the game down 23-20.

ECU did lead in the game going up 10-3 when Holton Ahlers connected with Ryan Jones on a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Navy scored 14 unanswered points from there. Vincent Terrell Jr. caught one over the middle for a 65-yard touchdown. ECU fumbled deep in their own end. Anton Hall Jr. would go in for the go ahead touchdown score. 17-10 Navy took the lead in the 4th quarter.

ECU responded when Ahlers hit Isaiah Winstead who broke free 67-yards for the game tying touchdown 17-17.

They went to overtime. ECU’s defense held Navy to two field goals in the extra periods. Daniel Davies hit from 36 and 29 yards.

Daffer made his kick in overtime to give ECU the lead. But he missed in double overtime another cruel ending for the poor Pirates kicker.

“You look back at a ballgame like that there is going to be a dozen plays that get magnified. One way or the other ok,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “It is what it is.”

“It’s a full game. It came down to one kick because we missed a ton of plays,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “It should have been a chance to win it at the end of regulation instead of trying to tie it at the end of double overtime.”

“It’s a lot more than just the missed kick. We just got to keep building, keep grinding. Come back tomorrow, practice, and get better,” says ECU defensive lineman Jeremy Lewis, “Keep stacking days. It’s all about the next day, next game, next play. We gonna go over this tomorrow, get over it and move on.”

ECU falls to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the AAC. The Pirates play at South Florida next Saturday night at 7 PM.

