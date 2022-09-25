Eastern Carolina church hosts Grammy award-winning recording artist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured on Sunday, September 25 at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Greenville, at 6:00 pm.

David Phelps has won several Dove and Grammy awards. He is perhaps best known as a member of the Gaither Vocal Band and earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University and has become a nationally celebrated vocalist.

Phelps is constantly building on a career that has already been groundbreaking.

Emerging as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music, he has performed at multiple global venues, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall, and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Phelps has more than a dozen solo albums to his credit.

The event, which includes Phelps’ musical entourage, will feature many of the songs from his brand new Gamechanger recording.

“A dream alone isn’t enough. At some point, action has to be taken. I’m a firm believer: plan, pray and then do,” Phelps said.

