WITN End Zone Week 6 - Part Two
Greene Central, Riverside and Northern Nash stay undefeated
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE WEEK 6 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Greene Central 30, SouthWest Edgecombe 3
Farmville Central 46, Ayden-Grifton 14
Northern Nash 49, Bunn 13
Riverside-Martin 41, Washington County 20
Tarboro 53, Bertie 0
Rosewood 27, Rosewood 18
Parrott Academy 64, Faith Christian 41
John Paul II 21, Fork Union Military Academy (VA) 0
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.