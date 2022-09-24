WITN End Zone Week 6 - Part Two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE WEEK 6 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Greene Central 30, SouthWest Edgecombe 3

Farmville Central 46, Ayden-Grifton 14

Northern Nash 49, Bunn 13

Riverside-Martin 41, Washington County 20

Tarboro 53, Bertie 0

Rosewood 27, Rosewood 18

Parrott Academy 64, Faith Christian 41

John Paul II 21, Fork Union Military Academy (VA) 0

