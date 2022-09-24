WITN End Zone Week 6 - Part One

East Duplin takes down Kinston, New Bern stays undefeated, Rose, Conley pick up Big Carolina wins
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE WEEK 6 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

East Columbus 63, Jones County 7

East Duplin 59, Kinston 12

Elizabeth City Northeastern 36, Edenton Holmes 34

Farmville Central 46, Ayden-Grifton 14

Goldsboro Rosewood 27, Chocowinity Southside 18

Greene Central 30, SouthWest Edgecombe 3

Greenville Conley 23, Jacksonville Northside 0

Greenville Rose 35, South Central Pitt 14

Hertford County 50, Pasquotank County 6

Jacksonville White Oak 16, Swansboro 9

Kinston Parrott Academy 64, Faith Christian 41

Lasker Northeast 56, Pungo Christian 36

Manteo 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15

Nash Central 17, Franklinton 10

New Bern 45, Jacksonville 0

North Duplin 49, Bear Grass 14

North Edgecombe 67, Rocky Mount Prep 0

North Pitt 32, North Johnston 16

North Raleigh Christian 55, Harrells Christian 6

Northern Nash 49, Bunn 13

Pikeville Aycock 21, East Wake 12

Riverside Martin 41, Washington County 20

Smithfield-Selma 21, Wilson Hunt 17

South Johnston 37, Wilson Fike 22

Southern Durham 35, Havelock 28

Southwest Onslow 32, North Lenoir 8

Tarboro 53, Bertie County 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 50, South Lenoir 7

Warsaw Kenan 55, South Columbus 19

West Craven 41, Washington 14

West Johnston 42, Southern Wayne 12

Wilson Prep 58, Northwest Halifax 6

