WITN End Zone Week 6 - Part One
East Duplin takes down Kinston, New Bern stays undefeated, Rose, Conley pick up Big Carolina wins
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE WEEK 6 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
East Columbus 63, Jones County 7
East Duplin 59, Kinston 12
Elizabeth City Northeastern 36, Edenton Holmes 34
Farmville Central 46, Ayden-Grifton 14
Goldsboro Rosewood 27, Chocowinity Southside 18
Greene Central 30, SouthWest Edgecombe 3
Greenville Conley 23, Jacksonville Northside 0
Greenville Rose 35, South Central Pitt 14
Hertford County 50, Pasquotank County 6
Jacksonville White Oak 16, Swansboro 9
Kinston Parrott Academy 64, Faith Christian 41
Lasker Northeast 56, Pungo Christian 36
Manteo 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15
Nash Central 17, Franklinton 10
New Bern 45, Jacksonville 0
North Duplin 49, Bear Grass 14
North Edgecombe 67, Rocky Mount Prep 0
North Pitt 32, North Johnston 16
North Raleigh Christian 55, Harrells Christian 6
Northern Nash 49, Bunn 13
Pikeville Aycock 21, East Wake 12
Riverside Martin 41, Washington County 20
Smithfield-Selma 21, Wilson Hunt 17
South Johnston 37, Wilson Fike 22
Southern Durham 35, Havelock 28
Southwest Onslow 32, North Lenoir 8
Tarboro 53, Bertie County 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 50, South Lenoir 7
Warsaw Kenan 55, South Columbus 19
West Craven 41, Washington 14
West Johnston 42, Southern Wayne 12
Wilson Prep 58, Northwest Halifax 6
