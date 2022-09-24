Tropical Storm Ian posing a threat to the US, forecast to become major hurricane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 pm advisory, Tropical Storm Ian was located over the central Caribbean Sea. Winds near the center of the storm are 45 mph, with higher gusts. The satellite presentation of Tropical Storm Ian is slowly getting better organized. Rapid strengthening is possible if not likely over the next 3 days.

Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. Model forecast data has a large spread in the eventual path of this powerful storm. Anywhere from the central Gulf to Florida could have a direct strike later around mid to late week. Eastern NC will need to monitor the progress of Ian closely over the next week. Your WITN Meteorologists are evaluating the potential for First Alert Weather Days late in the week and next weekend depending on the progress of Ian.

Ian Forecast (WITN)

Tropical Storm Ian developing in the Atlantic - 10 am (Russell James, Tropical Tidbits)

This is a great time to download the WITN Weather App for your First Alert forecast and the latest details and preparation for the storm. Remember, it only takes one storm to make it a memorable season. This is also a good time to recheck your hurricane preparedness kits. Anything that might be missing should be restocked, also keep a copy of important medical and insurance documents plus any items that are useful for creating your kits.

Most of all, we have plenty of time to watch this system. Slight adjustments in the track are expected between now and next week. WITN News and the First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated.

