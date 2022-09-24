Ribbon cutting for Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department substation

Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department
Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department(Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) - A ribbon cutting is taking place Saturday at 11 a.m. for a substation for the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it invested $1.4 million in loans and disaster grants to make a substation and to buy fire equipment for the volunteer fire department.

WITN is told that the substation is needed to reduce response times and improve fire protection services to residents in Swan Quarter. The building will have a commercial grade kitchen, a training room, office spaces, American Disabilities Act-compliant bathrooms with showers, and bays that can facilitate four firetrucks.

The ribbon cutting is taking place at 149 NC-94 in Swan Quarter.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump in Wilmington tonight for political rally
Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Amanda Blanton, Jason Porter
Two more charged in drug-injection death
Pitt County fair security
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
The official data and track of Hurricane Fiona as of the 8 p.m. update.
Fiona becomes post-tropical; Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean

Latest News

Rep. Greg Murphy
Rep. Murphy hosting service academy day for students
Havelock Chili Festival crowd
Havelock Chili Festival back for 40th anniversary Saturday
Carteret County Health Department
Carteret County residents encouraged to drop off hazardous materials at safety event
First Alert Forecast For September 24, 2022
First Alert Forecast For September 24, 2022