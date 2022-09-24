Ribbon cutting for Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department substation

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) - A ribbon cutting is taking place Saturday at 11 a.m. for a substation for the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it invested $1.4 million in loans and disaster grants to make a substation and to buy fire equipment for the volunteer fire department.

WITN is told that the substation is needed to reduce response times and improve fire protection services to residents in Swan Quarter. The building will have a commercial grade kitchen, a training room, office spaces, American Disabilities Act-compliant bathrooms with showers, and bays that can facilitate four firetrucks.

The ribbon cutting is taking place at 149 NC-94 in Swan Quarter.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.