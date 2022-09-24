Rep. Murphy hosting service academy day for students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy is hosting a Third District U.S. Service Academy Day for interested 7th-12th grade students this Saturday.

The event is taking place at Craven Community College from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Our Third District Service Academy Day is a wonderful opportunity for students, parents, and educators to gain the knowledge and expertise needed to submit a quality application to one of our distinguished U.S. Service academies,” Murphy said. “The Service Academy application and selection process is very competitive, and I look forward to helping our students gain the tools needed for maximum consideration at our event on September 24th!”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.