NPS offers free entry to National Park sites on Saturday

This photo from 2006 shows the Delicate Arch in Utah. The National Park Service is waiving...
This photo from 2006 shows the Delicate Arch in Utah. The National Park Service is waiving entry fees to all their sites on Saturday.(National Park Service)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s officially autumn, and the National Park Service is providing a great way to celebrate the equinox this week and a return to cooler weather.

The park service is granting free entry to all sites that usually charge a fee on Saturday.

The day of free admission is in honor of National Public Lands Day. It was established in 1994 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

The free pass covers all entrance fees on Saturday, from historic sites to monuments and battlefields.

Most park service sites are free all year anyway, but the big-name sites like the Arches in Utah and Rocky Mountain in Colorado usually have an entrance fee.

Saturday’s fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump in Wilmington tonight for political rally
Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Amanda Blanton, Jason Porter
Two more charged in drug-injection death
Pitt County fair security
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
The official data and track of Hurricane Fiona as of the 8 p.m. update.
Fiona becomes post-tropical; Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean

Latest News

Residents in West Park, FL, stock up on supplies ahead of Tropical Depression Nine. (WPLG)
Floridians stock up ahead in potential storm
Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department
Ribbon cutting for Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department substation
Rep. Greg Murphy
Rep. Murphy hosting service academy day for students
Residents work to clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, in Hamilton, Bermuda,...
Fiona knocks out power with strong winds in Atlantic Canada