Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

A suburban Chicago high school community deals with tragedy after a deadly family shooting and fire. (WLS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released.

They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe Gomez, 22-year-old Briana Rodriguez and 20-year-old Emilio Rodriguez.

Autopsies were expected Saturday.

Police have not said specifically who did the shooting but indicated it was the person found inside the house.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire early Friday found three victims outside the house in Oak Forest, about 25 miles south of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump in Wilmington tonight for political rally
Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Amanda Blanton, Jason Porter
Two more charged in drug-injection death
Pitt County fair security
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
The official data and track of Hurricane Fiona as of the 8 p.m. update.
Fiona becomes post-tropical; Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean

Latest News

Residents work to clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, in Hamilton, Bermuda,...
Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Russians strike Ukraine as Kremlin-staged votes continue
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane
A suburban Chicago high school community deals with tragedy after a deadly family shooting and...
Names released in deadly Chicago suburb shooting