Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic.

The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.

To honor first responders that served through out the pandemic, this year’s festival judges were first responders.

“Now that the pandemic is officially lifted, we wanted to do something to get our community back involved and back interested in something that’s been around for 40 years,” said Nancy Sermons, chili contest chief judge.

Sermons said they best way to bring people together is food, but for chili contest contestant, Tim Newton, he looked forward to seeing old friends.

“The favorite part is the small-town atmosphere, and you see friends and folks that you haven’t seen for years,” said Newton.

When asked what the best part about the festival is, many locals also said that the food and eating is always looked forward to.

