Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

40th anniversary celebration
40th anniversary celebration(n/a)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic.

The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.

To honor first responders that served through out the pandemic, this year’s festival judges were first responders.

“Now that the pandemic is officially lifted, we wanted to do something to get our community back involved and back interested in something that’s been around for 40 years,” said Nancy Sermons, chili contest chief judge.

Sermons said they best way to bring people together is food, but for chili contest contestant, Tim Newton, he looked forward to seeing old friends.

“The favorite part is the small-town atmosphere, and you see friends and folks that you haven’t seen for years,” said Newton.

When asked what the best part about the festival is, many locals also said that the food and eating is always looked forward to.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump in Wilmington tonight for political rally
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Amanda Blanton, Jason Porter
Two more charged in drug-injection death
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks

Latest News

Congressman Greg Murph hosted the event at Craven County Community College.
Greg Murphy hosts 2022 Service Academy Day
Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department
Ribbon cutting for Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department substation
Rep. Greg Murphy
Rep. Murphy hosting service academy day for students
Havelock Chili Festival crowd
Havelock Chili Festival back for 40th anniversary Saturday