Greg Murphy hosts 2022 Service Academy Day

Congressman Greg Murph hosted the event at Craven County Community College.
Congressman Greg Murph hosted the event at Craven County Community College.(n/a)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Service Academy Day encourages students to consider U.S. Service Academies for their undergraduate education.

Craven Community College put on the Service Academy Day for North Carolina’s Third Congressional District. Congressman Greg Murphy spoke to students in grades 7 through 12, about the leadership programs offered by service academies.

These services academies are not only state of the art, but also, prepare students for professional military careers.

Congressman Murphy said he thoroughly enjoyed getting to see motivated young men and women at the 2022 service day.

“What I really enjoy is to see young men and women who are dedicated, who love this country for what it is and who are willing to come in and get a great education and then serve this great nation,” said Murphy.

The service academy application and selection process is very competitive. For more steps on how to apply, click here.

